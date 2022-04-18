DANVILLE — A high-speed chase in Danville led to injuries to two people when they were ejected from a vehicle early Saturday morning.
Danville Deputy Police Chief Joshua Webb said his department was notified at 2:46 a.m. by Westville police that a silver sedan traveling north about 100 mph on Illinois 1 was headed toward Danville.
Danville police saw a silver 2018 Chevrolet Impala traveling about 100 mph in a 40 mph zone near Gilbert Street and Interstate 74. An attempt to stop the car was unsuccessful as police were unable to get close enough.
The car continued on Gilbert before turning west on Williams Street, then north on Robinson Street. Police continued to follow the Impala but were several blocks behind when they saw it crash into two unoccupied parked cars in the 1400 block of Robinson Street.
Officers found two people who had been ejected from the vehicle — the driver, a 23-year-old Danville man who had sustained head and neck injuries, and a passenger, a 20-year-old Danville woman who sustained multiple injuries.
Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment and were listed in stable condition.
Police found a handgun, ammunition and alcohol at the crash scene.
No arrests were made due to the injuries. Webb said the case remains under investigation and will be turned over to the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office for review of formal charges.