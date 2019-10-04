DANVILLE — The Danville Library Foundation has hired a new executive director to replace Sabrina Henriques, who is moving out of state this fall.
Peter Blackmon of Danville is leaving his longtime position as general manager of the David S. Palmer Arena to lead the library foundation. He has led the arena since 2000.
Henriques, who had transitioned to part-time status until a new executive director was hired, will be relocating to New York with her husband, Dr. Andre Henriques, a dentist who is now in private practice.
Henriques joined the library foundation in 2017. During her tenure, she created a bookstore and used a data-driven fundraising strategy to analyze, identify, secure and reactivate donors. She also streamlined online giving and the grant-awarding process, maintained a strong community presence and added new community and business partnerships.
Henriques also created the latest fundraising event, A Night of Enchantment, which just completed its second annual run.