URBANA — One more thing to add to the list of everything the pandemic has impacted, at least in its first two ravaging years: the amount of charity care provided at local hospitals.
At Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, the annual amount of charity care provided slid from $19.3 million in 2019 to $17.9 million in 2020 to $15.1 million last year.
Carle attributes the decline to circumstances related to the pandemic that resulted in fewer patients seeking medical care and fewer patients needing financial assistance.
“Carle Health continues to be among the most charitable systems in the state, and provides more in charity care than many other hospitals and health systems based on our size,” said Carle Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer Dennis Hesch.
“Our mission keeps our focus on providing care for all those in need, regardless of their ability to pay.”
Also dropping over the past few years has been the number of patients receiving charity care at Carle’s Urbana hospital — from 25,513 in 2019, to 20,645 in 2020, to 18,476 in 2021.
Some of the pandemic factors that played into the declining numbers have been postponements of elective procedures in 2020 and patients delaying care, with the volume still not returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to Carle.
Other pandemic-related factors have been alternative reimbursement models set by the federal government and increased access to Medicaid health coverage for lower-income patients — both of which lowered patients’ financial responsibility for the cost of their care, according to Carle.
In the first pandemic year, 2020, OSF HealthCare’s two hospitals in Urbana and Danville experienced both an increase in the amount of charity care given out and a decline in the number of patients receiving it, compared to the previous year.
Michelle Carrothers, vice president of strategic reimbursement for OSF, recalled the COVID-related “fear factor” that year in which patients were afraid to go into medical facilities and fewer elective procedures were done — and then a surge in COVID-19 cases resulting in longer hospital stays.
“When COVID really started hitting, we had some fairly long lengths of stay due to the severity of the illness,” she said.
Last year brought a return to more normal levels of charity care for the two hospitals, as patients returned for more routine care, she said.
“Our charity care policy has always been very generous,” Carrothers said.
“People qualify in many ways.”
Charity care figures provided by both Carle and OSF hospitals are reflected at the cost of providing the care, rather than the charge level.
Following are the dollar amounts for charity care and the number of patients receiving it for the OSF Urbana and Danville hospitals:
OSF Heart of Mary
- 2019: $1.6 million, 674 patients.
- 2020: $2.11 million, 415 patients.
- 2021: $2.10 million, 933 patients.
OSF Sacred Heart
- 2019: $2.01 million, 641 patients.
- 2020: $3.1 million, 545 patients.
- 2021: $2.4 million, 1,416 patients.
The impacts of COVID case surges in later 2021 won’t impact OSF’s charity care numbers until this year, since October-through-December 2021 are part of the system’s fiscal 2022 year, Carrothers said.