CHAMPAIGN — The Housing Authority of Champaign County will host a panel discussion on affordable housing from 12-1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the housing authority, 2008 N. Market St., C.
The No Place Like Home panel discussion is intended to be a community-wide discussion about building local housing solutions for everyone.
The panel will include State Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, NAACP Champaign County President Minnie Pearson, Champaign Neighborhood Services Director Kerri Wiman, Champaign-Urbana Tenant Union Director Esther Patt, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.
Housing authority CEO David Northern will be the moderator.