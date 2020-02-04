URBANA — A veteran paramedic is being charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient who was being taken to a hospital in an ambulance he was manning.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Tuesday she filed two counts of criminal sexual assault against Jeffrey Sanford Jr., 47, of Gifford, in connection with an incident that allegedly happened in an OSF PRO Ambulance rig on July 22.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said Sanford Jr., was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the incident, which his detectives have been investigating since last summer.
“About 3:40 a.m. (July 22), deputies were sent to OSF (Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana) for a report of a woman saying she was pressured into performing oral sex on an EMT on the way to the hospital,” Apperson said.
Both the 48-year-old woman from Rantoul and Sanford were interviewed that day and he denied any of her allegations.
Apperson said a sex assault kit was performed on the woman that day and DNA swabs were taken from Sanford.
Tests recently returned from the Illinois State Crime lab revealed a match between what was taken as evidence from her and Sanford’s DNA, Apperson said.
Apperson said Sanford was interviewed again Monday afternoon at the Rantoul Police Department. He was on duty at the time and told deputies he was familiar with the woman from previous medical calls.
Apperson said Sanford told police he had been a paramedic for 24 years. OSF HealthCare spokeswoman Libby Allison declined to say how long he had worked for OSF PRO but said he no longer works there and that OSF has cooperated with police in the investigation.
Rietz said one of the Class 1 felony counts alleges the use of force while the other alleges that the victim was unable to consent. If convicted, Sanford faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years, Rietz said.