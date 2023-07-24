PARIS, Ill. – A Paris resident has been charged for first degree murder after the death of the victim of his previous charge for aggravated battery.
The Paris Police Department responded to a battery on July 20 and transported Charles K. Nay, 59, to the local hospital and later a regional hospital.
Tyler D. Poole, 26, was taken into custody by the Paris Police Department on July 21, when he received the initial charges for battery.
Nay died of injuries as a result of the battery on July 22, and Poole was charged with first degree murder on July 24.
Poole is being held on a $500,000 bond and his preliminary healing is set for Monday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m.