CHAMPAIGN — One of the features of the new Carle at the Fields development is a roughly 3-mile-long trail that generally circles the property.
The Carle Foundation has been working with the Champaign Park District on a plan to maintain the Carle at the Fields Trail.
The problem is that not all of Carle at the Fields is annexed into the city, so portions of the trail not yet annexed are also not part of the park district.
“Even though most of the trail construction is complete, some of the completed portions are on yet-to-be-annexed property,” said Park District Executive Director Joe DeLuce.
The park board recently approved a plan in which the park district will only provide services on city-annexed properties.
“Generally speaking, the park district will maintain portions of the trail within the annexed property at its expense,” DeLuce said.
“The park district will maintain portions of the trail within the unannexed property at Carle’s expense.”
Under the new trail maintenance agreement, Carle will pay $6,000 to the park district for benches, trash cans, etc.; $3,500 to the park district to maintain the unannexed portion of the trail this year; and $5,458.73 to Champaign-based BrownWoods & Associates for other work on the unannexed part of the trail.
The Champaign Park District will spend $3,500 a year for maintenance on the annexed portion of the trail pay $6,277 to BrownWoods for other work on the annexed part of the trail.
“The goal is to provide access to the property,” DeLuce said on Sunday. “What an opportunity to have a trail that is safe for people to walk or run on. We think this will benefit the people who live and work in the area.”