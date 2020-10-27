URBANA — A 13-year-old Rantoul boy has pleaded guilty to stealing four vehicles in three months over the summer.
But before a judge could sentence him for those, he was charged last week with stealing a fifth vehicle.
While Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz is exasperated with the boy, she’s just as frazzled with fast-food delivery drivers or carryout patrons who think it’s acceptable to leave a car running while they go inside to pick up an order.
“We are not talking about professionals who are hot-wiring these cars and loading them on a flatbed and hauling them away. We’re talking about teenagers who are taking advantage of people’s trust and need to shave off minutes during their work day and putting themselves and everyone else in danger,” she said.
“This is especially frustrating during this pandemic when people are relying on food delivery drivers, who are generally driving their own cars, doing a difficult job, during uncertain financial times,” she said.
Add vehicle thefts to the records that the city of Champaign would just as soon not claim in 2020 such as shootings or businesses vandalized.
As of Friday, the police department had taken 143 motor vehicle theft reports in 2020. Last year at this time, the number was 92.
Twenty-two percent of this year’s thefts happened in September.
“These are largely crimes of opportunity,” said Lt. Matt Henson, who supervises the investigators trying to find the thieves and build cases against them.
“An unlocked, running car is an open invitation to thieves,” he said. “When you park your car, make it difficult for anyone that may desire … your car or property by turning it off, locking it and taking your keys with you, even if you are simply taking a brief moment to run inside to grab a to-go order.”
On Thursday, Rietz was in juvenile court for about the seventh time since June with the Rantoul youth.
On June 24, he was in a Dodge work truck stolen from a Champaign motel because either the keys had been left in it or dropped in the parking lot. He led police on a chase that ended at Gramercy Park Apartments in west Champaign. Nine days later, he was released from detention and referred to a diversion program to help him avoid criminal prosecution.
On Aug. 6, he was arrested again for stealing a Ford Explorer from an apartment in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana. It was unlocked with the key in the console. He led police from three agencies on a pursuit. When police stopped the Explorer on North Fourth Street in Champaign, he put it in reverse, hit a squad car and took off again, ultimately stopping in a north Urbana neighborhood with two flat tires.
He was released from detention 12 days later over the objection of the state.
The youth pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle in both those cases and was set for sentencing Sept. 30 but was arrested again on Sept. 29 before the judge could sentence him.
On Sept. 29 about 6 p.m., he and another teen stole a Subaru Legacy that had been left running in a parking lot in the 300 block of East Green Street while its owner ran in a nearby restaurant.
On Sept. 29, about 11 p.m., the same teen and his same colleague were identified as the pair who got in a mini-Cooper left running outside McDonald’s in the 600 block of East Green Street. Four hours later, Champaign police spotted the car at Gramercy Park Apartments, where it fled from them, hitting a tree.
When the teen was charged with possessing those two stolen vehicles, Rietz also charged him with burglary for breaking in Market Place Mall on Sept. 11 and stealing clothing from a store.
The teen had been in detention 13 days when he pleaded guilty to possessing both stolen cars and the mall burglary. Judge Roger Webber, over Rietz’s objection, allowed him to go home until a mid-November sentencing date. He was to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.
On Wednesday, about 11 a.m., the teen and a different friend allegedly got in an Uber driver’s car that had been left running outside McDonald’s in the 600 block of East Green Street. That car was seen in the early afternoon at Farm and Fleet in north Urbana after the store reported two males allegedly stealing Airsoft guns. Officers tried to stop the car, but the teen allegedly fled and wrecked the car in a ditch near the Urbana Country Club. The teen is due back in court on his latest arrest Thursday.
Although the Rantoul teen has been perhaps the most persistent young vehicle thief, Rietz said police have arrested at least five other juveniles for multiple car thefts in the past three months in Champaign, Urbana and St. Joseph, at least four of which involved running vehicles or those with keys left inside.
Some vehicles have been recovered. Others have not.
“Many are damaged either because kids who are 14 don’t know how to drive or they flee from police and end up crashing,” Rietz said, clarifying the danger everyone is in when a running car gets stolen.
Rietz also said there’s only so much her office can do with those who are caught and prosecuted because of the limitations of the Juvenile Court Act.
“There is no such thing as consecutive sentences. And how long they stay (imprisoned) is entirely up to the Department of Juvenile Justice.”
As for the Rantoul teen thief, Rietz noted that he sneaks out at night while his caregiver is sleeping. She works all day to support him and his brothers.