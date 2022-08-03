CHAMPAIGN — A workforce training program at Parkland College in which the majority of participants are Black students will be the subject of a referendum question on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The Cunningham Township Board, which has the same members as the Urbana City Council, voted Monday to certify a referendum question for the ballot.
It asks whether Parkland should increase the enrollment for its Support for Workforce Training program and provide a larger stipend for its student participants through agreements with local governments.
The referendum question is advisory only and, if approved, wouldn’t bind Parkland College to take any action.
It arose from a citizen petition brought to Cunningham Township’s annual town meeting in April.
Parkland College spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart, who oversees the program, said this isn’t a question Parkland is asking of voters.
“Our program is fully funded at this time, and we’re not making a request to any other units of government,” she said.
Stuart said about the same in an email to township board/city council members after hearing about the proposal Monday.
“I wanted to reach out to clarify that the SWFT program is funded through a competitive grant program called the Illinois Workforce Equity Initiative administered through the Illinois Community College Board,” she said in the email.
“Our program is fully funded to meet its state-approved grant deliverables this fiscal year that are aligned with the WEI (Workforce Equity Initiative) goals. Therefore we are not requesting any additional funds from other units of government at this time.”
Parkland is one of 18 Illinois community colleges participating in the Support for Workforce Training program, which is intended to help students obtain short-term training of one year or less in certain career paths that can lead to jobs paying a living wage.
The program is fully funded for the current year to serve 140 to 150 students with tuition and fee waivers, books, supplies, career services, employability skills training and a $150-per-week living stipend, Stuart said.
While the living stipend isn’t enough to cover all living expenses, it can help remove some of the barriers to training that can lead to jobs, she said.
This year, the program is open to students in advanced forklift, commercial driver’s license, emergency medical technician, HVAC technician, nursing assistant, office assistant, sterile processing technician and entrepreneur basics training programs at Parkland.
Parkland receives about $1.2 million in grant funding a year for this program, Stuart said.
More than 75 percent of its participants are Black, with the average participant receiving scholarship and stipend awards totaling about $6,400, according to Parkland.
Students who complete the program also get a $500 stipend and an extra $500 after reporting their employment to the college.
Students are considered on a first-come, first-served basis, but preference is given to students who meet at least three of the following criteria, according to Parkland: age 18 or older, Black, female, living in a high-poverty census tract, earning less than $19 an hour, underemployed or unemployed, have a high financial need, were formerly incarcerated, or lack a high school diploma or GED, according to Parkland.
Stuart said this program is intended to lift participants out of poverty, and Parkland officials are heartened to see excitement about it.
She also said this program meets the needs of a particular group of students while Parkland has a broad mission to serve about 10,000 community members a year with associate degrees and workforce training in all its programs.
The Parkland College question was one of two nonbinding referendum questions certified by the township board for the Nov. 8 ballot.
The other asks whether the federal government should create a universal national health care system of improved Medicare for All.