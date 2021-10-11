CHAMPAIGN — Parkland Way at Mattis Avenue was temporarily closed Monday afternoon after a shooting occurred at Sunbelt Rentals, the college said.
According to Champaign Police spokesman Tom Yelich, police received a report of the shooting at 12:52 p.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported to CPD.
Parkland Way was reopened within the hour. Sunbelt Rentals is located at 1401 N Mattis Ave., just south of the Parkland campus' main road entrance.
Parkland shared a notification of the shooting to its Facebook page at 1:54 p.m.
"There is no indication the shooting was directed at individuals or buildings on campus," the post said. "While we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to campus, we advise members of our campus community to be aware of their surroundings."
Parkland advised members of its campus to report any suspicious activity to Parkland Police at 217-351-2369.