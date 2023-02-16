CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College will raise its tuition rates starting with the upcoming summer session.
Parkland’s board of trustees approved the increase on Wednesday.
Starting this summer, tuition will rise by $6.25 per credit hour to $154.75.
This will be the first tuition increase for Parkland students since summer 2019.
Student activity fees will also be raised by $1.25, to $3 per credit hour starting with the summer session.
Parkland officials said student activity fees haven’t been increased in more than a decade.
The board also approved a course fee schedule for 2023-2024. It includes both increases and decreases in various program courses.