CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College will raise its tuition rates starting with the upcoming summer session.

Parkland’s board of trustees approved the increase on Wednesday.

Starting this summer, tuition will rise by $6.25 per credit hour to $154.75.

This will be the first tuition increase for Parkland students since summer 2019.

Student activity fees will also be raised by $1.25, to $3 per credit hour starting with the summer session.

Parkland officials said student activity fees haven’t been increased in more than a decade.

The board also approved a course fee schedule for 2023-2024. It includes both increases and decreases in various program courses.

