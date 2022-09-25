Meeting Minutes & More cover 9-23-22

CHAMPAIGN — On a night that trustees heard good news on the fiscal budget front — there’s a $260,799 operating surplus — Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning Director Beth Bachtold presented five awards for faculty and staff excellence.

And the winners are …

Parkland

Parkland honorees: Brennon Hightower (top left), Karen Rocha (middle), Heidi Leuszler (top right), Manny Rodriguez (bottom left) and Michelle Dallmier.

— Manny Rodriguez, recipient of the Teaching Excellence Award.

— Heidi Leuszler, Leadership Award for Outstanding Full-Time Faculty.

— Michelle Dallmier, Leadership Award for Outstanding Adjunct Faculty.

— Brennon Hightower, Outstanding Staff Green Award (less than five years of service).

— Karen Rocha, Outstanding Staff Gold Award (five-plus years of service).

Parkland board members also signed off on four purchases:

— $25,720 to Carle for athletic training room and event coverage.

— $50,000 to Hendrick House Catering for emergency food services for the Parkland Child Development Center.

— $27,710 to Bloomington-based Supreme Radio Communications for portable radios for its police department.

— $50,000 for investigative and other compliance services from Belleville’s Title IX Solutions.

