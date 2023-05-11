CHAMPAIGN — Growing up with a mom who encouraged her to study music and a hero military dad, Elizabeth Poston knows how much each person has the power to touch the life of another and have an impact.
That’s a main point she plans to share with her fellow students at Parkland College’s Honors Convocation, being held today ahead of this year’s commencement.
“I want to challenge you today — don’t just believe in yourself, but believe in your power to influence,” she read from part of her planned remarks. “You have the capacity to sway others toward good or bad.”
Poston, a Parkland voice major set to receive her associate degree in music today, plans to continue her music education at the University of Illinois.
At 28, she said, she started college older than many of her fellow students.
And she brought with her experience not many of them will ever likely have.
Poston grew up in Chattanooga, Tenn., the youngest of three siblings in her family. Her mom studied music at a community college, and her dad, now a retired Navy captain, served in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, she said.
Her mom, she said, “was my first influence to study music.”
Church music was a big part of her family’s life, Poston said.
Her mother served as a music director and accompanist off and on, and her father sang in the church choir.
“My mom sings and plays the piano. She had my siblings and I learn piano, and then we could choose an additional instrument, as well. I chose clarinet, which is what she played in college,” Poston said. “My mom chose to be a stay-at-home mom and home-schooled us. Practicing music was a daily activity, and lessons with a private instructor were weekly.”
Poston recalled her dad was serving overseas and wasn’t able to make it to her high school graduation, and what she felt about that was “what a hero he is.”
“I thought, he’s so cool,” she said.
After high school, Poston entered an Alabama Catholic religious community, Sister Servants of the Eternal Word. She joined that community for a time, but eventually decided to move on and do something different, she said.
While it isn’t the reason she left, she said, “while I was there, I took lessons in singing and playing pipe organ, so that rekindled that love I have for music.”
Poston originally relocated to Champaign-Urbana intending to study music at the UI, but, for financial reasons, decided to do her first two years at Parkland instead.
“Parkland was a much better option, because I’m self-supporting,” she said.
Set to graduate with honors, Poston said she’s also had the benefit of teachers at Parkland who have also touched her life, among them her “super-energetic and enthusiastic” Spanish teacher, Montserrat Oliveras-Heras, she said.
Not only was Oliveras-Heras responsive to questions, Poston said, she’s impacted her outside class and has written numerous letters of recommendation for her.
After she graduates from the UI, Poston said she thinks she’ll likely pursue a master’s degree.
“I would like to teach at the collegiate level,” she said. “I’m not sure if I’ll make it that far, but I really love liturgical music, so I think maintaining a church job is something I’d want to keep on my priority list.”
Parkland spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart said Honors Convocation speakers are selected through a college-wide nomination process, with the college’s Vice President for Student Services Michael Trame making the final selection from among the nominees.
Poston was nominated by several Parkland employees, she said.
More from Poston’s planned remarks at the Honors Convocation:
“So be true to values that are above selfish pursuits. Be true to higher good, just as you have striven for the highest academic honors. And believe in your capacity to rise above obstacles, to stand up for the truth when it isn’t popular, to bear the pain of rejection and to lift others up when you feel down.
“Rejoice in those who have walked with you, laughed with you and cried with you. Be true to the person, the ideals and the drive for excellence that have gotten you this far.”