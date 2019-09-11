CHAMPAIGN — When Tom Ramage retires as Parkland’s president following the end of the fall 2022 semester, he’ll hand the keys to someone who knows the college as well as he does.
Parkland Board Chair Greg Knott made the dual announcement today in a letter to Parkland faculty and staff.
“Dr. Ramage has committed his life’s work to the excellence and impact of Parkland College,” Knott wrote. “Through his leadership, the College has built an outstanding team of faculty and staff, built new facilities that inspire engagement in learning, maintained a strong financial standing, and yielded positive student outcomes.
“We are confident Dr. Ramage will continue to pursue and accomplish ambitious goals that will propel the institution forward over the next three years.”
Next week, Knott said, trustees will promote Pamela Lau, Parkland’s VP for academic services and chief academic officer, to the role of executive VP. Lau “will work under Dr. Ramage’s guidance as the President Designee to prepare for the complexities of the college presidency, which she will assume upon Dr. Ramage’s retirement in 2023,” Knott wrote.
“Dr. Lau has established herself as a competent, dynamic, and visionary leader in her current role as Vice President for Academic Services and Chief Academic Officer. She started her career at Parkland as a part-time faculty member and has risen through the ranks to become an exceptional leader in the institution who is known for her intelligence, tireless work ethic, and heart for the mission of community colleges.
“Dr. Lau has taken on leadership roles at the state level, earned national recognition for her leadership as CAO, built strong relationships within the institution and in the community, and has a clear vision for how we will serve District 505 for many years to come.”
Parkland trustees met in closed session on Aug. 15 to discuss the path forward following Ramage’s retirement.
“The unanimous consensus of the group was the desire to continue the path of success and stability that Dr. Ramage and his executive leadership team have provided,” Knott wrote.
“A role of this magnitude calls for the right individual at the right time. We quickly realized we didn’t have to look far for the leader who would help to accomplish our goal of continued success and stability. As such, we thought it best not to wait until the end of his tenure to begin building executive leadership capacity within the institution and to implement a transition plan.”