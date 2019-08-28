CHAMPAIGN — Enrollment at Parkland College dipped to a decade low for the most recent spring semester, and the new fall semester that just got underway is expected to continue down the same path.
Enrollment has been on a steady decline since the Great Recession of 2008-09, Parkland officials said.
Community-college enrollments have been sliding statewide based in part on declines in Illinois population and lowering unemployment rates, according to Kristin Smigielski, dean of enrollment management at Parkland.
Based on reportable student head counts 10 days into the start of semesters, Parkland enrolled just over 7,000 students for the spring 2019 semester, compared with about 7,000 for spring 2018 and about 10,500 for spring 2010.
Parkland experienced an enrollment peak in 2010 as recession-related job losses drove more people to seek out employment retraining programs, Smigielski said.
“There is a relationship between a low unemployment and declining enrollment,” said Stephanie Stuart, Parkland’s vice president for communication and external affairs.
Parkland’s 10-days-in head count for the new fall semester that started Aug. 19 won’t be available until about mid-September. Students can still enroll through Sept. 8 for shorter-term 13-week courses starting Sept. 9, Stuart and Smigielski said.
Enrollments at community colleges statewide declined nearly 26 percent in the years from 2009 to 2018, according to the Illinois Community College Board.
While part of that has been attributed to a rebounding economy, student migration out of Illinois has taken a toll.
One in five of Illinois’ public high school graduates signed up for classes at out-of-state colleges in 2017. And among those college-bound high school graduates enrolling in four-year colleges and universities, nearly half left the state, compared to about 29 percent in 2002, according to a report this past March by the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
Despite declining enrollment, the ICCB concluded last year that demand for programs and services at Illinois community colleges remains strong, with those colleges delivering education and training to more than 689,000 credit-seeking and non-credit-seeking students in fiscal 2018.
“We still think there’s a strong demand for what we provide,” Stuart said. “We’re continuing to respond to what the needs of our community are.”
While its overall enrollment has declined, Parkland has seen enrollment gains in some areas — among them among high school students taking dual-credit courses through the college, Stuart said.
Parkland also continues to see strong enrollments in its health careers programs — some of which have waiting lists, she said.
Parkland has also been seeing growth in youth education programs such as College for Kids, community education non-credit courses designed for working professionals and customized training programs for employers, Stuart said.
She and Smigielski said close attention is being paid to enrollment trends, and changes are under way to help turn them around.
In addition to carving out programs that fit community needs, Parkland has also been streamlining processes to help make it easier for students to enroll and register, she and Smigielski said.
Community outreach is also a big focus. Starting last year, Parkland began reaching out to high school students as young as sophomores to let them know what Parkland has to offer, Smigielski said.
Paying attention to the format and times for classes being offered is also considered to be important to accommodate working students who have a lot going on in their lives, Stuart said.
It used to be that about half of Parkland’s students were enrolled part time, and that has grown to about 65 percent, she said.