Parkland trustees OK contractor for $2,658,790 fountain courtyard makeover
CHAMPAIGN — The makeover of Parkland’s fountain courtyard moved one step closer to completion this week, when college trustees approved a $2,658,790 bid from Urbana’s Mid-Illinois Concrete.
It was the low bid of three submitted, edging Duce Construction of Champaign ($2,835,500) and A&R Services of Urbana ($2,954,700).
All told, Parkland budgeted $3 million for the reconstruction project, which involves removing and replacing the existing concrete walkway areas, retaining walls and drainage systems and adding a new water feature.
Construction on the courtyard, located between the X Wing and Dodds Athletic Center, is due to begin in late May and be completed in fall of 2023.
Also approved by trustees:
— A $970,000 bid by Champaign’s Commercial Builders to replace exterior entrance doors around main campus buildings.
— A $210,700.88 bid by St. Louis’ Graybar Electric for exterior lighting fixtures for the parking lots and walkways on the southwest portion of campus.
— To take effect on Jan. 1, 2023: A $1 increase, to $3, in daily fees at Parkland’s Child Development Center, a move made to “help ensure sustainability of the center’s services.”
— A cybersecurity and technology infrastructure assessment from CampusWorks of Bradenton, Fla., for an amount not to exceed $60,000.