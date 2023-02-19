Parkland trustees OK new home for truck driver training, Ford Police Interceptor SUV, 100 Dell laptops
CHAMPAIGN — In addition to signing off on a tuition increase, Parkland trustees this week also OK’d five expenses:
— $165,261 over three years to lease a fenced-in parking lot at 2309 West Bloomington Road from The Atkins Group, previously used by Amazon. It will serve as the new training site for Parkland’s truck driver program, which in the past has used space in the Rural King parking lot.
The Atkins lease starts at $4,500 a month in Year 1 and increases to $4,590 in Year 2 and $4,681.80 in Year 3.
— $40,010 for one 2023 Ford Police Interceptor SUV, ordered through the state joint purchasing program from Greenfield-based Morrow Brothers Ford. It will replace a 2009 Chevy Tahoe with “significant maintenance issues” and 80,000-plus miles on the odometer in Parkland PD’s fleet.
Additional costs: $10,065 for the purchase and installation of police equipment outfitting by Champaign’s James Jones and $1,162.50 for Champaign’s Dean’s Graphics to place graphics on the vehicle.
— Up to $65,000 worth of “accessible, movable and adaptable” tables, chairs and other furniture from Krueger International of Green Bay, Wisc., for the college’s rebranded Learning Commons Connection Zone.
— $60,000 to McGraw-Hill for 4,000 units of assessment testing software, used to determine students’ math readiness and dual-credit course eligibility.
— No more than $65,000 for 100 Dell laptops and accessories, part of an initiative to reduce technology barriers for students enrolled in classes at Parkland.
Parkland also announced that police have installed automatic license plate readers at five locations on campus. Leasing the high-tech, crime-fighting cameras, manufactured by Flock Safety, will run the college $14,250 this year — $12,500 for the equipment and $1,750 for installation.