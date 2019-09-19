CHAMPAIGN — With a succession plan in place and an official vote cast to name Pam Lau as Parkland College’s next president, everything is set for current head Tom Ramage to retire in 2022.

The unanimous vote to appoint Lau received rousing applause from the top brass at the 53-year-old community college, which has tended to keep its presidents around long-term. Three presidents — William Staerkel, Zelema Harris and Ramage — account for roughly 52 years of that history.

Lau has the board’s full confidence, Chairman Gregory Knott said.

“This appointment has confirmed what we were all already thinking,” Knott said. “It made sense through our discussions and conversations with Dr. Lau that her leadership, skills and trust among the faculty, staff and others in the community was a logical continuation of (Ramage’s) leadership.”

Knott said Ramage’s 16 years as president have been “the most stable periods of time in terms of growth” and the college’s perception in the community.

Lau, currently vice president of academic services, will take over the role of president when Ramage steps down in December 2022. Under the arrangement that trustees approved Wednesday, Ramage would be paid $269,694 annually through June 30, 2023, and Lau would be paid $159,647.

Although excited to take on the new role as president, Lau said that she never expected to lead the college when she came to Parkland in 1995, after an opening brought her to Champaign from Chicago.

“When I first got here, I had no idea about community college; it was not conceivable to me that I’d end up in this position,” Lau said. “This is far away from what I thought I’d do. But Parkland has given me lots of opportunities to grow. It seems like every four or five years there’s something new.”

Lau is specifically happy with the transition plan.

“My concern was to get the board’s confidence,” Lau said. “I’m glad that the board has chosen this transition process, so I can have time to learn. It’s very important to be properly prepared for a position like this.”

Ramage said he can’t think of anyone more suited to take over his job than Lau.

“The ability to have someone learn and also train their successor is huge,” Ramage said, adding that though the job of president is important, Lau’s replacement will be instrumental as well.

“I could not be happier with this choice. I’ve known (Lau) since 1999 and have always found her one of the most confident people I’ve known. I can’t think of anyone better.”