CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Parkland College's powerhouse volleyball program celebrated another national championship late Saturday night — and possibly into Sunday morning — after defeating Cowley (Kan.) Community College 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17 at Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena.
Seven months ago, the Cobras left the venue dejected and upset after falling short in the national championship match to Johnson County (Kan.). A far different feeling permeated through the arena on Saturday night.
“We are trying to figure out what restaurant will still be open this late at night to get some food because we are all pretty hungry,” Parkland coach Cliff Hastings said with a laugh. “And then, I have to have the conversation with the team about celebrating and partying back at the hotel without waking up the rest of the hotel.”
Today, Parkland will welcome back its champs with a 1 p.m. reception in the Student Union.
“We are exceedingly proud of the hard work, talent and integrity that our players and Coach Hastings have demonstrated on the road to the national title,” Parkland president Tom Ramage said. “It’s a great day to be a Parkland Cobra.”
Kat Blase contributed 13 kills in a balanced effort offensively for the Cobras (56-3) as the program won its fourth national championship after the 1999, 2015 and 2016 teams experienced similar feelings to what Hastings’ latest group was going through late Saturday night.
“This one is amazing because having won two years in a row, I almost did the wrong things and it felt like a disappointment when we didn’t win,” said Hastings, Parkland’s coach since 2009. “With this one, we just wanted to go in and see what happens and make some noise. It’s a nice feeling of both appreciation and excitement.”
Likely All-American setter Sophie Young distributed 34 assists and made 11 digs, with Mahomet-Seymour graduate Josie Hess also chipping in 11 digs.
Halle Everett (10 kills), Jayden Sortor (eight kills) and Arika Richardson (eight kills) also came through at the net to give Parkland more than enough offense to withstand Cowley.
And hand Cowley its first loss of the season while running Parkland’s win streak to 38 matches in the process. Parkland last lost on Sept. 11 to Johnson County, one of three uncharacteristic losses for the Cobras within the first month of the season.
But all those tough moments were long forgotten by the time Saturday night rolled around and the Cobras were celebrating another milestone achievement for the program.
“The moments got really big for us last year,” Hastings said. “This year, it felt more like home and we knew what to expect. It wasn’t too big at all, and I couldn’t be more proud or happy for the girls.”