URBANA — An Urbana man on parole for second-degree murder has been arrested for having a cache of cash, methamphetamine and cannabis in his home.
Sgt. Dave Griffet said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force accompanied a parole officer to the Rainbow View Drive home of Preston D. Marizetts, 28, about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, for a compliance check.
In the house, they found more than 2 pounds (1,100 grams) of methamphetamine, more than 3 pounds (1,452 grams) of cannabis, $80,900 and a pistol.
Money and the unloaded pistol were found in a safe. The drugs were found in closets in the house.
Marizetts was released from prison last August after serving nine years of a 20-year prison sentence from Peoria County for a second-degree murder that happened in 2010.
He is expected to be charged later today.