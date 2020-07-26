URBANA - An Urbana man on parole for a gun-related offense has been arrested for possessing a gun.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said John N. Allen, 38, who listed an address in the 1100 block of West Church Street, is expected to be charged Monday with being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony with penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison upon conviction.
About 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Champaign police were called to the 1100 block of East Eureka Street.
They were told that Allen was allegedly involved in a fight that had taken place earlier at a house party but then left in a sport utility vehicle. When the residents went out later to buy more alcohol, they saw the SUV and called police.
Police found Allen in the SUV outside the home. On the back seat was a gun.
Because of prior felony convictions for possession of controlled substance, delivery of cannabis and home invasion with a firearm, he is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Judge Anna Benjamin set bond on Sunday for Allen at $500,000.