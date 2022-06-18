URBANA — A Rantoul woman on parole who allegedly beat a girlfriend with a pistol after hiding in her shower is expected to be formally charged Monday.
Judge Anna Benjamin set bond at $25,000 on Saturday for Emanuelle McFall-Miles, 29, for whom no address was listed, in connection with her arrest Friday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Urbana police were called by a woman who had been dating McFall-Miles who reported that McFall-Miles had attacked her in her apartment the night before.
The two women had been at a bar together on Thursday night when the girlfriend felt McFall-Miles was becoming aggressive so she left without her and returned to her Urbana apartment.
Thinking she was home alone, the woman pulled back her shower curtain and saw McFall-Miles in the shower holding a gun.
McFall-Miles allegedly grabbed the woman by her braids and pulled her backward. When the woman fell, McFall-Miles got on top of her and allegedly hit the woman in the face with the butt of the gun. Later, McFall-Miles allegedly dragged the woman by her hair, and on Friday morning took the woman’s car without permission.
The two women were in the apartment together later Friday when the girlfriend left for a walk and called police. Officers instructed her to tell McFall-Miles that she thought someone was following her and that she didn’t feel safe.
She did that and when McFall-Miles came out of the apartment with the gun to investigate, she was arrested. Officers found about a gram of cocaine in the apartment. McFall-Miles, who had $1,220 in her pocket, admitted using cocaine.
Police observed bruises, swelling, scrapes to her knees and loose braids on the woman who called for help that were consistent with what she reported had happened to her.
McFall-Miles is currently on parole for a 2018 conviction for aggravated robbery. Fletcher said she has other convictions for aggravated battery to a pregnant person, resisting a peace officer and possession of cannabis.
Fletcher said she’s expected to be charged Monday with domestic battery, unlawful restraint, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance