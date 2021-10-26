URBANA — A Champaign man on parole for being an armed habitual criminal has been charged with that crime again after police allegedly found a gun on him over the weekend.
A University of Illinois Police report said police made a traffic stop about 12:40 a.m. Sunday at Green and Chestnut streets on a vehicle driving without headlights and arrested the female driver for allegedly driving under the influence.
Her passenger, Derrial D. Webster, 31, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Hedge Road, was found to have a loaded 9 mm handgun in his pants.
He was arraigned Monday on charges of being an armed habitual criminal and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Court records show Webster had previous convictions for residential burglary and being an armed habitual criminal, all of which resulted in prison sentences.
He is currently still on parole for the 2013 Champaign County conviction for being an armed habitual criminal.
He remained in the county jail Tuesday in lieu of $750,000 bond and is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Nov. 2.
If convicted of the same crime, he faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.