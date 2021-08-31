URBANA - A Champaign man on parole for a weapons offense has been charged with having a gun and cocaine in the home he shared with a girlfriend.
Justin S. White, 25, who listed an address in the 100 block of East Armory Street, was arraigned Tuesday for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following a search of his home by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
A police report said the officers went to the Armory apartment about 9 a.m. Monday to help a parole agent with a compliance check.
They found a 9 mm Glock handgun, about 13.5 grams of cocaine, packaging materials and a little more than $2,200 cash.
After hearing that White had convictions for aggravated battery with a gun, for which he’s now on parole, and burglary, Judge Jason Bohm set his bond at $100,000.
He told White to be back in court Sept. 28.
If convicted of the cocaine-related charge, White faces a mandatory prison term between six and 30 years.