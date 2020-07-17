URBANA - An Urbana man on parole was charged with several serious felony offenses Thursday after police and a parole agent found suspected drugs and a gun in his home.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Kenne Y. Dye, 32, who listed an address in the 2400 block of Prairie Green, was home Wednesday when a parole agent, assisted by Urbana police, searched his home.
Dye is currently on parole for a 2010 home invasion and residential burglary out of Vermilion County and is therefore subject to having his home and person searched by parole authorities.
In his apartment, Rietz said police found a loaded .38 special handgun, ammunition for a .38 caliber gun, about 16 grams of crack cocaine, 25 pills of Ecstasy, about 22 grams of cannabis, and just over a gram of heroin.
Rietz said Dye admitted selling the drugs.
He was charged Thursday with three Class X felonies: being an armed habitual criminal, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver Ecstasy. He was also charged with less serious felonies for possession with intent to deliver heroin and unlawful use of a weapon by a parolee.
Conviction of the Class X felonies would result in a mandatory prison term for Dye.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for him at $500,000 and told Dye to be back in court July 28 for a probable cause hearing.
Besides the residential burglary for which he is on parole, Rietz said Dye had other convictions for residential burglary from 2008 and unlawful use of a weapon from 2006.