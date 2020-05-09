URBANA — A Champaign man on parole for a weapons violation was arrested Friday for allegedly having a loaded gun in a vehicle.
Jaliqwon A. Robertson, 21, who listed an address in the 500 block of East Eureka Street, was expected to be charged Monday with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Champaign police received a tip Friday that Robertson was armed. They found him in a Jeep in which he was a passenger on Burr Oak Court about 4:40 p.m.
When police approached, Fletcher said Robertson was reluctant to get out and officers noticed him making motions with his hands.
When he got out, police found a .22-caliber loaded pistol with a round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine on the floorboard, Fletcher said.
Other occupants said they were unaware of a gun in the Jeep before Robertson got in, Fletcher said.
Robertson was released on parole Jan. 30 after having served a prison term for a 2017 conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set bond for Robertson at $75,000.