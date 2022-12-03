URBANA — A man on parole who allegedly had a stolen loaded gun in his home is in the county jail.
Tre White, 22, of the 600 block of Heath Drive, Rantoul, was charged Thursday with possession of a weapon by a felon.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher told Judge Ben Dyer that a parole officer, accompanied by Rantoul police, found a stolen, loaded pistol, with an extended magazine in White’s home during a parole compliance check there on Wednesday.
Fletcher said that White is currently on parole for another weapons conviction from 2020 and not allowed to have a weapon.
He also had a third weapons conviction as an adult in 2019 and several adjudications as a delinquent minor, Fletcher said.
Dyer set White’s bond at $500,000 and told him to return to court Jan. 24. If convicted, White faces a mandatory prison term of between three and 14 years.