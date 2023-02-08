URBANA — An Urbana man on parole who admitted having a gun is headed back to prison for another 6 ½ years.
Raytrell McDonald, 30, who last lived in the 0-100 block of Richard Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, admitting to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on April 27, he had a loaded gun in his vehicle when stopped by an Illinois State trooper for speeding on U.S. 45 south of Thomasboro.
Another charge of aggravated battery to a police officer alleging that McDonald shoved the trooper into the lane of traffic and ran from him was dismissed in return for his guilty plea.
The trooper, who was not injured, eventually had to fire his taser to get McDonald into custody.
Court records show that he was on parole for aggravated discharge of a gun when he was arrested from a 2017 conviction.
McDonald had other previous convictions for resisting a peace officer, domestic battery and driving under suspension, according to court records.
He was given credit on his sentence for 287 days served.