URBANA - A Champaign man who admitted he possessed cocaine has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Daviet Henderson, 25, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Kenwood Road, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum Thursday to having fewer than 15 grams of cocaine in his home on Nov. 26, 2019.
The drugs were found by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force who were asked by parole officials to help them with a compliance check.
In exchange for Henderson’s guilty plea to the cocaine charge, other charges alleging that he had a gun with a defaced serial number and bullets were dismissed. As part of his negotiated plea, he agreed to forfeit those items to Champaign police.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Henderson had previous convictions for robbery and aggravated robbery.
He was given credit on his sentence for 324 days already served.