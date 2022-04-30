URBANA — A man on parole for shooting at a vehicle has been charged with having a gun and shoving a police officer.
An Illinois State Police report said about 6:30 p.m. on April 27, a trooper stopped Raytrell McDonald, 30, who listed an address on Richard Drive, Urbana, for allegedly speeding on U.S. 45 south of Thomasboro.
Learning that McDonald was on parole the trooper informed McDonald that he was going to search him and his vehicle.
McDonald, who appeared nervous and angry, allegedly pushed the trooper into the lane of traffic and ran. The trooper chased him through nearby yards and McDonald refused orders to stop. The officer eventually fired his taser to get McDonald into custody.
After being checked out, McDonald was taken to jail.
The officer found a loaded 9 mm gun in McDonald’s jacket pocket in the passenger seat where McDonald told him it could be found.
McDonald was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated battery to a police officer.
After hearing about his prior convictions, including aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and resisting a peace officer, Judge Brett Olmstead set McDonald’s bond at $750,000.
He’s due back in court June 7.