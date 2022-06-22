URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having a gun while on parole for a shooting offense has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
Justin S. White, 26, who listed an address in the 100 block of East Armory Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to a single count of possession of a weapon by a felon on parole.
Convicted in Cook County in 2015 of aggravated battery with a firearm, White is not allowed to possess a weapon. But on Aug. 30, while he was on parole for that crime, a parole officer doing a compliance check found a loaded 9 mm handgun in a laundry basket in White’s apartment.
White denied ownership of the gun but said he knew it was there and that he may have handled it.
He was given credit on his sentence for 295 days already served in the county jail and ordered to forfeit the gun and ammunition to police.
A second count alleging that he had cocaine for sale was dismissed in return for his plea.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said besides the prior shooting conviction, White had also been convicted of burglary.