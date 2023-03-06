ST. JOSEPH — Interstate 74 just west of St. Joseph will close overnight in both directions, through Thursday morning.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said the overnight closures — from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., which began Monday night into this morning — are necessary to remove beams on the County Road 2000 E bridge over I-74.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured at U.S. 150, Exit 185, and westbound traffic will be detoured at Ogden Exit 197.
IDOT is warning drivers to expect delays in this area, and to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, including posted speed limits.
IDOT said it’s planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck over the next six years as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.