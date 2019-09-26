Illinois State Police say a portion of Interstate 74 is closed Thursday morning due to a crash near the I-57 interchange in Champaign.
Lieutenant Ryan Starrick says both eastbound lanes of I-74 will be closed at mile marker 178 through at least 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Starrick says all eastbound traffic on I-74 is being re-routed to Route 150 at Prairieview Road.
Be sure to use caution as you approach the area. You are encouraged to seek an alternate route.
Starrick says the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. and involved a semi and another vehicle. More details are not yet available.