URBANA — People who have unpaid traffic tickets or past-due criminal case fines should take advantage of the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s third annual amnesty week, which starts Monday.
Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman said that from Monday through Friday, Sept. 9-13, her office will give participants the chance to avoid collection fees and interest if they pay the total originally ordered by the court in their cases.
Blakeman reminds that by law, when a defendant in a traffic, DUI or criminal case does not pay fines and court costs by the date ordered by the judge, additional interest and collection fees can be charged.
In Champaign County, that happens 90 days after the due date; then, those cases are sent to Harris and Harris, a Chicago-based collection agency.
The clerk’s office is in the Champaign County Courthouse, 101 E. Main St., U. It will extend hours from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to make the payment process more convenient. The clerk will also accept payments by mail if postmarked by Friday.
Individuals may qualify to get their driver’s licenses reinstated when they pay all of their overdue traffic fines in full this week.
“This is a great opportunity for customers who have delinquent fines and fees to settle their accounts and move forward while saving a substantial amount of money. The most rewarding part of this program is seeing customers regain legal driving privileges,” Blakeman said.
“Last year we were able to close 270 outstanding cases. Of those, we issued more than 200 compliance forms for the secretary of state. Customers were then able to go directly to the DMV to renew or apply for a license. We hope to see even more participation this year,” she said.
Blakeman said the savings this week could be up to 30 percent. For example, a defendant in a misdemeanor case may have been ordered to pay a $200 fine and $500 in court costs. If that wasn’t paid by the date ordered by the judge, the defendant could expect another $300 in late and collection fees. It’s that $300 that will be waived if the entire original amount ordered is paid.
The clerk’s office will accept only full payments by cash, cashier’s check, money order, or credit card along with a valid ID, if the person is paying in person.
If paying by mail, the only acceptable forms of payment are cashier’s check or money order postmarked by Friday.
No partial payments or personal checks will be accepted.
Anyone with other questions should call the office at 217-384-3725 or visit the clerk’s website at champaigncircuitclerk.org.