Paxton elementary school's newest staffer already a hit
PAXTON — The newest member of the social work team at Paxton's Clara Peterson Elementary enjoys listening to young readers, performing the occasional trick and having his belly rubbed.
Meet Jasper, the loving, cuddling, pleasing 2-year-old Australian Shepherd who arrived at school this week — and “wrote” about it on his own Instagram page (jasper.the.therapy.dog): “My first day of school was today! I am loving all of the hugs, kisses and pets I am getting!”
“When we weren’t with a student in a class,” owner/Clara Pete social worker Julia Bleich told us, “Jasper spent time napping or staring at my door willing it to open so he could see more kids.”
The idea to get a dual-purpose dog came to Bleich while she was learning first-hand how to be a school social worker during an internship from one of the area’s very best — Gibson City-Melvin-City’s Linda Schmitt.
Schmitt’s Jasper was Butch, and Bleich couldn’t get over how much students benefited from having him around.
So when Bleich (GCMS Class of '16) began her master’s studies in social work at the University of Illinois, she knew she had to get one herself. Jasper started regular puppy training at 12 weeks, aced the canine good citizen test at age 1, then passed the two exams and 10 hours of supervised visits required in the Love on Leash therapy dog program.
Jasper graduated in May and reported for work Monday.
By night, he’s like any other dog — loves fetch, tug of war, his yellow squeaky ball, cheese and hanging out at home with his two cat sisters, Jill and Josie.
By day, he promises to be one of Paxton-Buckley-Loda schools’ most valuable additions, with the ability “to help manage stress, anxiety, social anxiety and many other things” students experience, Bleich said. “Kids will read books to him to help practice their skills. Students can practice talking with him in order to help ease social anxiety around certain social situations.
“Kids enjoy playing with him and talking with him during their social work time. Jasper will also be utilized for social emotional learning lessons throughout the school year.”