CHAMPAIGN — A 34-year-old Paxton man was killed early Thursday morning in a crash along Interstate 57 near Thomasboro.
State police at Pesotum identified the victim as Kyle T. Messer.
Mr. Messer was driving a 2015 Kia Optima EX south on I-57 about 1:45 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the right guardrail and overpass support and caught fire, according to police and county Coroner Duane Northrup.
Mr. Messer was trapped in the vehicle and unable to escape, and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 2:43 a.m., police and Northrup said.
The accident remains under investigation and toxicology reports are pending, according to Northrup.