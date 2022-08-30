PAXTON — Eleven alleged child predators hailing from areas ranging from Urbana to New Lenox to Vandalia have been arrested during the past two months as Paxton police have conducted a sting operation in which an officer poses online as a teen girl from Paxton.
The undercover operation has involved the officer posing online and waiting for adults to solicit the officer for sex. An arrangement is made to meet the adults, and when they arrive, they are arrested by police.
Those arrested have ranged in age from 25 to 62. They have been charged with felony crimes. Five had already pleaded guilty.
The police department started the sting operation following training sessions with the Livingston County Proactive Unit, which has made more than 40 arrests of the same nature.
Arrested and charged as of Monday were Kenneth J. Burklow Jr., 37, New Lenox; Donald C. O’Toole, 37, Danville; Andy E. Leppard, 42, Milford; Ruben Aguilera-Santoyo, 34, Onarga; Richard M. Durbin, 41, Rantoul; Joshua J. Heisler, 30, Paxton; Danny F. Dutton, 62, Vandalia; Robert S. Schaub, 25, Gibson City; Roel Lopez, 41, Arcola; Matthew G. Hickerson, 34, Buckley; and Cody N. Zoller, 34, Urbana.