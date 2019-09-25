PAXTON — Braden Mutchmore had a surprise coming for him at Zimmerman Field last Friday.
It was kept a secret by the Paxton-Buckley-Loda football team for several months from Mutchmore, who has served as its team manager throughout his high school career.
“We kind of had to keep it hush-hush because we obviously didn’t want the surprise to get out,” PBL coach Josh Pritchard said.
Mutchmore, a PBL senior, was born with dystonia, a movement disorder in which a person’s muscles contract uncontrollably.
Despite the condition, Mutchmore said, “I try to have a positive outlook and just overcome the many obstacles and keep moving forward.”
His attitude is not lost on the PBL community.
“It’s really awesome to see somebody so positive despite the adversity he faces,” Paxton resident Tom Meents said. “It should be a lesson to everybody that it’s not about what you can do. It’s about what you can overcome that makes you special.”
Mutchmore’s mom, Sarah Thompson, applied to the Make-A-Wish Foundation on her son’s behalf.
Thompson and Mutchmore had conversations with two wish granters, Lisa Holt and Gina Cordes, over the course of several months.
According to Mutchmore, it was in April when he settled on his wish — getting a customized Polaris RZR Side by Side all-terrain vehicle.
“They turned him down a few times on this,” Meents said. “Fortunately, this time, with the help of Polaris and Make-A-Wish, they knocked it out of the park.”
In front of the PBL football team’s home crowd, his wish was granted.
Gary Wilson of Personal Mobility in Champaign customized hand controls on an ATV from Gina’s Motorsports of Monee. The surprise was announced in front of PBL’s home crowd on game day.
“It was so cool,” Mutchmore said, “that I got what I wanted.”
'A good laugh'
Meents was asked by Make-A-Wish to drive the ATV onto the field on Friday.
“Another surprise,” said the 12-time Monster Jam World Finals champion.
He and Mutchmore are longtime friends, ever since the latter was a kid riding in Meents’ Maximum Destruction truck.
“We’ve done a lot of stuff together with the monster truck events,” Meents said.
To have Meents driving the ATV out to the field was “pretty cool,” Mutchmore said. “I had a good laugh out of it.”
Mark Stevenson of Bull’s Custom Shop in Paxton delivered the ATV to Mutchmore’s house the following Saturday.
“I’ll probably be driving it a lot here soon,” Mutchmore said.
'Awesome feeling'
Mutchmore has been involved with PBL football since his days with the youth program’s Mighty Mites team.
“It’s an awesome feeling going out there, even though I can’t physically play on the field,” Mutchmore said. “I’m having a good time and enjoying myself on Friday nights helping the guys out.”
Mutchmore’s time as manager has also been appreciated by members of the Panther team.
“That’s a kid who does everything that he can possibly do for our team as a manager,” Pritchard said. “It couldn’t have happened to a better kid, and I think all the players thought it was pretty awesome to see that.”