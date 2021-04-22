PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School has been placed on lockdown after a student was found with a loaded handgun at the school Thursday.
Superintendent Cliff McClure said the student and the gun have been taken into custody.
He said school officials were made aware the student possessed the gun while they were investigating a disciplinary issue between two high school students.
“Out of an abundance of caution and consistent with our school safety policies and procedures, we placed the high school on a lockdown until we were able to determine that it was appropriate to release students,” McClure said.
School officials have asked parents to talk about the role they play in school safety — “that if they hear something, they need to report it immediately to an adult.” McClure said.
“This allows the police and the school to respond to any known threats.”
He urged parents/guardians to contact the school district or the Paxton Police Department if they or their child have any pertinent information about the incident.
“School safety is the most important part of what we do, and we take this responsibility very seriously,” McClure said.