CHAMPAIGN — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on West Windsor Road on Friday morning, police said.
Police were called to the area of West Windsor and Copper Road around 9:56 a.m. for a report of an accident with injuries. Officers discovered a male pedestrian near the roadway with potentially life-threatening injuries and began rendering aid.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he died. He has not been identified.
No tickets have been issued, and the driver cooperated with police and didn’t show any signs of impairment, authorities said.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was walking near Windsor when he fell into the lane and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Illinois State Police are assisting with the investigation and reconstruction of the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to call police at 217-351-4545.