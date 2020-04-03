CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an early-morning accident in north Champaign on Friday that sent a man to the hospital.
Lt. Curt Apperson confirmed that a man who was outside on foot at Rush Truck Center, 309 W. Hensley Road., C, was hit by a semitrailer tractor truck.
Preliminary information is that the man was conscious right after the 5 a.m. accident, before being taken to the hospital.
Apperson said the deputy’s report had not been completed so details of what or how the accident happened were not readily available.
The business is just west of Market Street. It sells new and used semis.