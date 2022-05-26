URBANA — A 50-year-old man was killed Wednesday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while he was crossing a street in Urbana, authorities said.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Christopher D. Bowen of Sandoval.
Mr. Bowen was pronounced dead at the Carle Foundation Hospital emergency department at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The incident was reported to have occurred near Park Street and Cunningham Avenue.
An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, and the death is under investigation by the coroner’s office and Urbana police.