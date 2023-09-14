Sign up for our daily - and free - newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a person who was walking on Interstate 72 late Wednesday night.
Preliminary information from police is that about 11:22 p.m., troopers found a deceased person on the westbound side of the highway near milepost 180, which is near Champaign.
Those lanes were shut down until 4 a.m. Thursday while troopers investigated.
Police believe the person was the victim of a hit-and-run driver but no further information was immediately released, including the name of the deceased.