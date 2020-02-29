CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police and the coroner are investigating the death of a man who apparently stumbled and fell on a busy roadway Friday night and was hit by a car.
Coroner Duane Northrup said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday on Corney L. McClendon, 36, of Champaign.
A release from Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said just before 11 p.m., officers found Mr. McClendon unresponsive in the road in the 600 block of West Kirby Avenue near Park Haven Drive, just south of Hessel Park.
He had obvious traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead there.
Yelich said the preliminary police investigation revealed that witnesses saw Mr. McClendon stumble backwards and fall on his back in the southern lane of westbound Kirby Avenue.
He was then hit by a woman in a car who was headed west on Kirby from Neil Street. She left the scene but showed up shortly after at the Champaign police department and cooperated with investigating officers.
No tickets or citations were issued to her.
Police continue to investigate and ask that anyone who saw what happened or has additional information please call police at 217-351-4545. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
.