URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted stealing tens of thousands of dollars from his former employer has been sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to make restitution.
Tyler McLaughlin, 31, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Baytown Drive, was ordered to repay Ruler Foods at 716 W. Town Center Blvd., C, $34,782 after pleading guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to theft.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said an employee noticed cash missing from the safe on July 12, 2018, and reviewed surveillance video that showed McLaughlin taking a bank bag out of the safe and putting $1,560 in a garbage bag.
McLaughlin was the store manager and had been employed there about five years, Dedman said. An internal investigation that followed the discovery of that theft, revealed that between March and July 2018, he stole about $34,000 in cash.
He wasn’t criminally charged with the offense until December 2018 and remained at large until late August.
Dedman said McLaughlin had one misdemeanor conviction for driving under the influence.