PHILO — A Penfield man died from injuries he received in a crash between a heavy truck and a pickup Friday afternoon.
Illinois State Police said the accident happened at 4:05 p.m. on Illinois 130 and County Road 700 N, one mile south of Philo.
Preliminary information is that Justin Hottman, 39, of Tolono was northbound on Illinois 130 in a Chevrolet truck when he tried to pass another vehicle and hit an International truck head-on in the southbound lane. The driver of that truck was Tommy Tingley, 70, of Sidney.
Hottman’s truck left the road to the left and struck a ditch. The International truck overturned in the southbound lane.
Hottman and Tingley were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while Hottman's passenger, a 50-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Police closed Illinois 130 for about a mile for six hours while they investigated.
Hottman was ticketed for improper lane usage.