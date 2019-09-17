URBANA — Five people and a local organization have been chosen to receive honors at the annual Immigrant Welcome Awards ceremony and celebration sponsored by the C-U Immigration Forum.
The event will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St., U, and will be open to the public.
It will also include food, music, an exhibit of stories and photos from local immigrants and art projects for kids to help celebrate the diversity of Champaign-Urbana.
Honorees include:
— Business Leadership Award: Ruth Wyman, owner of Ruth Wyman Law Office. Her office is described as working on several fronts to expand legal access for immigrants, and Wyman has worked with the University YMCA to launch regular free legal clinics at the Urbana library.
— Community Impact Award: Bend the Arc Champaign-Urbana and Ann Abbott. Bend the Arc is part of a national movement of progressive Jews promoting social, racial and religious equality. Abbott, the University of Illinois director of undergraduate studies and a Spanish/Portugese language professor, is described as a leader in the teaching and promotion of civic engagement and community service learning.
— Leadership Award: Guadalupe Abreu. She has worked for nearly 20 years for the Refugee Center as a bilingual Spanish translator.
— Student Leadership Award: Susan Ogwal. She is described as a model of an engaged scholar and a champion of cultural programming with a strong social-justice ethic.
— Distinguished Leadership Service Award: Claire Szoke. She is described as having been on the front lines of nearly every social-justice fight in the local community for the past 40 years and an important part of the immigrant- and refugee-rights movement.