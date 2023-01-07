Perfect ending: Illini win and 'she said yes'
CHAMPAIGN — The play of the game Saturday didn’t happen until after the final buzzer.
Paul Schmidt, in his eighth year as athletic trainer for the Illini men’s basketball program, proposed to girlfriend Katie Heinrichs on Lou Henson Court at State Farm Center.
The surprise scene played out minutes after the Illini beat No. 14 Wisconsin, Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and analyst Deon Thomas mentioning the moment during postgame radio.
“I could hear Deon say, ‘Was that Paul?’ “ Schmidt said. “My phone is blowing up non-stop, everyone saying ‘I heard it on the postgame.’ “
Schmidt’s plan was hatched after purchasing the ring just before the Illini’s game against Missouri in St. Louis. Saturday offered the perfect settting: a home game with his best friend from college and other family members in town.
After Brad Underwood finish his radio duties, Schmidt asked Heinrichs if she’d like to take some pictures with him on the court. Once there, he dropped to a knee and popped the question. “She said yes,” Schmidt said.
“I was completely surprised and it was awesome,” said Heinrichs, an Illinois grad and former strength and conditioning coach for the women’s tennis program. “It was very fitting that it was at an Illini game.”
Schmidt’s day couldn’t have gone better: the Illini won their first Big Ten game and stayed healthy in the process, allowing him to focus on marriage instead of a meniscus.
“I’m glad no one got hurt, nobody needed stitches,” said Schmidt, whose postgame duties include tending to the health of the Illini. “I’m just glad everything worked out the way it did.”