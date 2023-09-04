URBANA — A Pesotum man with a history of mental illness is in jail after his arrest early Saturday for allegedly threatening violence against a Champaign County official and the courthouse online.
Glenn C. Jones, 65, is expected to be charged Tuesday with threatening a public official and making a terroristic threat. On Saturday, a judge heard the allegations against Jones and ordered that he be held pending Tuesday’s hearing.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said on Friday, investigators became aware that earlier in the week Jones made a series of posts to the public Facebook page of the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office in which he made direct threats of violence against State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.
“Apparently the only way we’ll ever stop the state’s attorney from protecting child molesters is to use heavy explosives and terminate the entire courthouse,” was the language in one of the more coherent posts.
Apperson said a patrol deputy was dispatched about 1 a.m. Saturday to Jones’ home on Adams Street in Pesotum to arrest him. He’s apparently been living in his pickup truck on his property due to the poor condition of his home.
Pesotum village officials are taking legal steps to clean up the property where he has lived for many years. Apperson said an upcoming court hearing later this month over that issue may have agitated Jones.
Jones admitted to the deputy that he made the posts but gave other disjointed statements to him as well.
Jones is currently on parole for a 2021 conviction for stalking a neighbor. Those charges had been filed against him in September 2018 for an ongoing course of harassment of a neighbor.
For three years, Jones was found to be mentally unfit to stand trial on the charges, which, among other things, involved him shining car lights directly into the front window of a home where a man was caring for his ill live-in girlfriend.
At the same time he was charged with stalking, Jones had also been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse for the alleged molestation of a child in 1988, which only came to light 30 years later. The latter case was dismissed as part of a negotiated settlement of both criminal cases in December 2021.
Jones was sentenced to five years in the penitentiary but was given credit on that sentence for 3½ years he had been receiving inpatient mental health treatment. Consequently, he was in prison for only two months and was paroled in March 2022. His period of parole is set to end in November 2025.