PHILO — Raley Lynn Kirby’s sisters — Tatum and Cambria — are now involved in the event held in her honor. That means the world to Mom and Dad.
“The support throughout these years has been amazing,” Leslie Kirby said on the eve of the 14th Run4Raley in downtown Philo. “To see it grow and our other two daughters really grow into it is so much more than we could have ever asked for.
“We started this as just two parents who were trying to survive, and we never dreamed we could accomplish all that we have.”
Tatum, an 11-year-old who is into cross-country, will be among the runners at Friday’s 5K and walk on the streets of this tiny Champaign County village. The event — started after 7-week-old Raley Lynn passed away in 2008 — has generated more than $210,000 for the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation.
“It’s incredible to see (Tatum) do this for Raley,” Leslie Kirby said. “We’re so grateful to have her and our youngest daughter (Cambria) in our lives. They have truly saved us.”
Proceeds also go toward a scholarship at Unity High School and to sponsor a youth softball team in Philo.
A Run4Raley raffle allows the family to contribute to memorial kits given to families who “don’t get to leave the hospital with their babies,” Leslie Kirby said. “These things are super important to us. We don’t want to be defined by our loss of Raley — we want to be defined by our love for her.”